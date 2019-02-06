Indiana organization collecting shoulder patches to make quilt for fallen Charlestown Indiana officer

INDIANAPOLIS, IN (WAVE) - An Indiana organization that makes quilts for the families of fallen officers needs some help.
Indiana Going Blue is in need of shoulder patches to make quilts for the family of Sgt. Ben Bertram.
Sgt. Bertram was killed Dec. 13 when his car hit a tree while pursuing a suspect who allegedly was driving a stolen car.
In order to make a quilt, around 200 to 300 shoulder patches are needed. Right now, the organization only has around 50 shoulder patches. Quilts are not started until all the pieces are in place, and each quilt is personalized specific to the family of the fallen officer.
Anyone wanting to send a shoulder patch can send it to the following address:
Indiana Going Blue
PO Box 17642
Indianapolis, IN 46217
