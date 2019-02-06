Infant hurt in Blue Lick Road crash dies

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A two-month-old girl critically injured in a traffic crash on Monday has died from her injuries.
Yelena Dignora Guezara Hernandez died early this morning. The cause of her death is listed as blunt force head injuries.
The accident happened at Blue Lick Road and Freedom Way when a Ford Crown Victoria heading north on Blue Lick crossed the center line and hit the SUV in which Yelena was riding in.
She was rushed by police escort to Norton Children's Hospital.
Louisville Metro police are continuing their investigation of the crash.
