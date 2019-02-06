IU’s Miller says Juwan Morgan will play against #20 Iowa on Thursday

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Indiana head coach Archie Miller says that senior forward Juwan Morgan should be available when the Hoosiers (13-9, 4-7 Big Ten) host #20 Iowa (17-5, 6-5) on Thursday.
“As far I know, yeah," Miller said on Wednesday. “He’s been back at practice the last couple of days and doesn’t see any setbacks. I think we avoided, maybe a bigger problem. Being on that shoulder, he was really, really scared at the time. He’s had some incidents there. As it got calmed down and he got home and got some therapy and some treatment, he’s feeling good and he hasn’t missed a practice.”
Morgan injured his right shoulder diving for loose ball with 6:04 left in the first half of IU’s 79-75 overtime win at #6 Michigan State. Morgan did not return to the game.
Morgan is the Hoosiers second leading scorer at 15.8 points per game and their leading rebounder, averaging 8.0.
IU and the Hawkeyes tip off at 9 p.m. on ESPN.
