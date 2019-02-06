Kentucky pension working group pushes forward as legislature reconvenes

FRANKFORT, KY (WAVE) - The $43 billion Kentucky public pension shortfall is one of the most divisive issues legislator said they’ve seen in Frankfort in a long time. That paired with the complexity of a fix are the reasons they said it’s going to take a while to come up with a solution.
Legislative leaders said that might not even happen in this legislative session.
The Kentucky General Assembly opened part two of this year‘s legislative session Tuesday afternoon.
Just after part one of this session closed in early January, a public pension working group was created to solve the pension issue.
It's been meeting in Frankfort twice a week for the past month.
The group worked toward a solution Tuesday morning, as legislators listened to the people that may be impacted by changes in the pension system the most.
"Any further reduction of benefits would only force firefighters to work well beyond the age that they are physically and mentally capable,” Joe Baer who represents Kentucky Professional Fire Fighters, said.
Groups representing state employees and county employee retirement system stakeholders shared their hopes for reform. Many asked for the protection of the inviolable contract already promised to some.
Others disagreed on whether state and county retirement systems should be managed by the same board, with the higher funded county groups wanting a separation.
"It is so difficult for that one board to give all of the attention and time and analysis that it takes to the different systems it oversees which are becoming more and more different,” Eric Kennedy, who spoke on behalf of the Kentucky Association of School Boards, said.
In Louisville, Governor Matt Bevin said he felt "encouraged” as the general assembly reconvened.
"The pension conversation continues to go one, its not going away. We have got to address the pension crisis in this state,“ Gov. Bevin said. "People who have been promised a pension, the people of whom we have a legal and moral obligation to are counting on us to save this system.”
The Kentucky Association for Sexual Assault Programs oversees sexual assault and domestic violence initiatives.
It’s leaders fear that a proposed hike to their pension contribution rate could possibly bankrupt them.
“We'd have to close and that would be very tragic,” Eileen Recktenwald, Executive Director of the KY Association for Sexual Assault Programs, said. “That would mean people would not have services if they're sexually assaulted."
Legislators said, though, the largest structural and funding fixes need to be made to the teachers retirement system, opposed to CERS or KERS.
"I just want to be clear that when we're talking about pension reform today, we're mostly talking about TRS reforms,” Senate Majority Leader Damon Thayer said.
A deadline for a recommendation from the committee to legislators about a path forward in regard to pension reform is set for Feb. 15, but the working group can move that back as far as next December.
