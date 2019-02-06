KY bourbon study shows economic impact has doubled over ten years

FRANKFORT, KY (WAVE) - A new study shows just how big of an impact bourbon has made on the Kentucky economy.
It was released Wednesday, published by a professor at the University of Louisville and an economic consultant for the Kentucky Distillers’ Association.
The industry’s biggest players and lawmakers met in Frankfort to thank each other and share in the success the report detailed.
Over the past ten years, not only has the value of the industry changed, but so have the attitudes toward it.
Lawmakers and bourbon's biggest producers took a group picture at the unveiling of the study, standing tall over another photo that showed a time the smiles they wore wouldn't be shared in the same room.
The image depicted the moment ten years ago when those in the bourbon industry took to the capitol steps and drenched them in alcohol, pouring out bottles in protest of a proposed tax increase.
"The main point we wanted to get across is that we were about to miss the opportunity of a lifetime for Kentucky, not just for us, but there was no question bourbon was getting hot," Bill Samuels, Jr., Chairman Emeritus of Maker’s Mark Distillery, said.
He was right.
Distillers said things eventually changed and new data shows that now, ten years later, the transition from classifying bourbon as sinful to signature has made a big impact on the state.
“Which I’m proud to say, now, provides twice as many jobs, twice the payroll, twice the capitol investments and twice the tax revenue than a decade ago,” Rick Robinson, Chairman of the KDA Board of Directors, said.
In total, bourbon creates an $8.6 billion economic impact every year and sustains around 20,000 jobs, according to the study.
With new opportunities on the rise, many said the boom is far from over.
"We’ve done everything we can do that would make this a Napa Valley type atmosphere,” Senate President Robert Stivers (R - District 25) said.
It’s an atmosphere Samuels said ten years ago he thought he might never see.
"I even saved my bottle,” Samuels said. “I had it in the basement."
While it collected dust, spirits stayed low in the bottle, but rose higher than ever in the industry.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.