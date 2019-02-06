LMPD officer sued in deadly crash had past legal issues

“Ki’Anthony was a courageous young advocate in the community who will be greatly missed. At this point, the case is still very preliminary and we have lots of unanswered questions. We don’t know why these officers made the decision to break policy and chase the SUV. They had just been specifically told that the SUV had been let go because there were no felony charges. There was a very, very significant amount of damage to Officer Marcum’s cruiser and there is conflicting information about the source of it. We are hopeful that discovery in the case will give more clarity on it soon. What we do know is that lots of bad decisions resulted in a very preventable crash. Nobody wins in a high speed pursuit. The policies are important and they are in place to prevent tragedies like this from happening. Officer Marcum clearly did not follow these policies.”