LMPD and UofL Police partner up to make arrests, increase campus safety

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The Louisville Metro Police Department and University of Louisville Police have teamed up to help keep students safe.
The partnership came after several recent crimes, including a man caught on surveillance video entering unlocked apartments.
Even before the two agencies announced their new venture, they worked together Wednesday to make arrests in an armed robbery off campus. It happened around 10 a.m. near several locations which provide student housing.
“We had two individuals robbed, they were not students," LMPD 4th Division Commander Major Josh Judah explained. "And based off that increased patrol and partnership our 4th Division officers were able to very quickly apprehend those suspects.”
The suspects were later identified as James Robinson, 20, and Jalen Beene, 19. A police report stated Robinson agreed through Snapchat to buy marijuana from the victim, making plans to meet at the Province apartments near UofL. Robinson got into the victim’s vehicle and put a gun to the back of his head, demanding his property. Police said Robinson stole the bag of weed from the victim. Beene, also displaying a gun, stole an iPhone X from the victim and a wallet from another victim, according to the police report.
Police later discovered that both Robinson and Beene were toting BB guns. Both have been charged with robbery and criminal trespassing.
Added patrols hope to be a proactive step, responding to parent and community concerns in light of the recent uptick in crimes in the past 10 weeks in and around the Belknap Campus and the Health Science Center Campus downtown.
Students have gotten multiple alerts in recent weeks about crimes to both businesses and people, including crimes police said were committed by Alfred Kesseh, 21. University detectives said Kesseh was caught on surveillance January 9 entering unlocked apartments at University Pointe and Cardinal Towne. One victim at University Pointe told WAVE 3 News Kesseh pulled a gun on her and her roommates.
Police also said Kesseh entered another young woman’s apartment and sexually assaulted her.
Even with a stronger presence and more patrols, police are trying to remind and educate students that it’s an urban area and it’s important to be mindful of their surroundings.
“Many of these are what we call opportunity theft, opportunities they’re presenting from unlocked doors, not closing doors behind them and leaving cars unlocked," University Police Chief Gary Lewis said.
There are also several services to keep students safe on campus, including a courtesy escort service.
Police said it’s important for neighbors and students on campus to report what they see.
“I think you have to be concerned no matter where you send your student," Chief Lewis said, addressing parents. “I think my job as the Chief [for students] is that when their parents send them here that I’m responsible and I own that in giving them the resources.”
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.