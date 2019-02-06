LMPD and UofL Police partner up to make arrests, increase campus safety

The suspects were later identified as James Robinson, 20, and Jalen Beene, 19. A police report stated Robinson agreed through Snapchat to buy marijuana from the victim, making plans to meet at the Province apartments near UofL. Robinson got into the victim’s vehicle and put a gun to the back of his head, demanding his property. Police said Robinson stole the bag of weed from the victim. Beene, also displaying a gun, stole an iPhone X from the victim and a wallet from another victim, according to the police report.