Man charged with assault on LMPD officers

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A man being arrested on domestic violence assault charges has also been charged with assaulting police officers.
Jason Faulkner, 35, of Louisville, was arraigned Wednesday on three counts of assault.
After Faulkner had been taken into custody Tuesday by Louisville Metro police, his arrest report says he resisted attempts to be placed inside the police car and kicked at officers trying to secure him. Two officers suffered were kicked in the head and face several times.
Police had to place Faulkner in a hobble restraint before taking him to Louisville Metro Corrections.
Bond for Faulkner, who is also charged with disorderly conduct and resisting arrest, was set at $10,000 cash. A public defender was assigned to represent him.
