Man killed in apparent hit-and-run in South Louisville identified

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The pedestrian hit and killed by a car in the Southland Park neighborhood by a car that fled the scene has been identified.
Jefferson County Deputy Coroner Scott Russ says Michael L. Stansbury, 58, of Louisville, died at University Hospital at 11:15 p.m. from multiple blunt force injuries.
Stansbury was hit around 10:30 p.m. near the intersection of Strawberry Lane and Steedly Drive. That’s just a block from Southside Drive near Iroquois Park.
First responders found a man wearing dark clothing lying unconscious in that area, a Louisville Metro Police Department spokesman said.
LMPD said the driver of the car did not stop after hitting the man.
Details about the car’s description have not been shared at this point.
The LMPD Traffic Unit is investigating.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.