Man killed in hit-and-run in south Louisville

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A pedestrian was hit by a car in south Louisville on Tuesday night, and police say the driver fled the scene.
It happened around 10:30 p.m. near the intersection of Strawberry Lane and Steedly Drive in the Southland Park neighborhood. That’s just a block from Southside Drive near Iroquois Park.
First responders found a man wearing dark clothing lying unconscious in that area, a Louisville Metro Police Department spokesman said.
The victim was rushed to University Hospital where he was pronounced dead. He has not been identified.
Police said the driver of the car did not stop after hitting the man. Officers are not sharing details of the car’s description at this point.
As of 11:40 p.m., Strawberry Lane is shut down between Steedly Drive and Southside Drive. Drivers should avoid the area for a couple of hours.
LMPD’s Traffic Unit is investigating.
