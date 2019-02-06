Priorities of Louisville immigrants not mentioned in State of the Union

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - In his State of the Union address on Tuesday, President Donald Trump spoke of an immigration policy that protects lives and jobs of U.S. citizens while putting drug dealers and human traffickers out of business.
But he did not discuss details.
Edgardo Mansilla, Executive Director of the Americana World Community Center in Louisville, said immigrants are looking for specific policy initiatives, revamped for modern challenges.
“I would say ideally, if you asked me for my dream, it would be…to create a new immigration policy that represents 21st century values and realities,” Mansilla said.
In January, DACA recipient Leonardo Selinas Chacon, who attended last year's State of the Union as a guest of Congressman John Yarmuth, told WAVE 3 News he was also looking to the administration for specifics.
Brought to the U.S. as the child of refugees, he wanted to know if the promise of DACA will continue or if he will be deported.
“I don’t know if I’ll have a job next year, like I don’t know if I’ll have the proper paperwork to have a job,” Chacon said. “It scares me for my financial situation and helping my family.”
Similar sentiments were echoed by Alinoti Malebo, a Louisville resident and refugee from the Democratic Republic of the Congo, who has been in the U.S. since 2015.
“Refugees are people just like other people,” Malebo said. “The word ‘refugees’ is just a nickname like I said. But we’re all people.”
