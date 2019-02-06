Protest leads to impromptu meeting between Bevin, Poor People’s Campaign

FRANKFORT, KY (WAVE) - The Kentucky General Assembly got back to work Tuesday.
As part two of the 2019 legislative session started, an unexpected move by the governor is what may have surprised people the most.
After protesters marched into the governor's office, he decided to hear them out.
Gov. Matt Bevin, a Republican, has been a critic of people protesting at the Capitol before.
The Poor People’s Campaign was at the Capitol to speak out against an emergency notice made by Bevin in January restricting access to the building, impacting protesters.
The group marched to his office making demands to speak with him.
Eventually, a member of the group demonstrating announced Bevin decided to meet with them.
Soon, Bevin was sitting in a room down the hall, in front of the group that was once crowded in front of his office.
The impromptu discussion lasted about half an hour. At times, the two sides did talk over each other, but they also discussed issues on which they agreed.
A student among the group brought up school safety, saying gun violence in schools needed to be addressed.
Bevin agreed with members looking to restore voting rights to people with a felony record, but said a constitutional amendment would require a ballot measure. So, he only has limited control, but said he would help out.
Another woman who said she previously spoke to Bevin to personally advocate for expanded mental health services, and removing her family off of a waiting list to receive current services, broke down in tears. She said her daughter has almost died because she did not get the help she needed -- something she blames on the governor’s inaction.
“It hurts my heart because he said ‘we’re family’ to us,” Serena Owen, a member of the Poor People’s Campaign, said. “When he ran for governor and speeches that he’s made since.”
The legislature did meet as well, but no major legislation moved through either body on Tuesday.
