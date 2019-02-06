Raising Cane’s raises funds for family of fallen LMPD detective

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Raising Cane’s has joined a number of other Louisville-area businesses in coming to the aid of the family of a Louisville Metro Police detective killed while on duty.
The Hurstbourne Parkway location of the fast-food chicken chain has plans to donate 20 percent of Wednesday’s sales to the family of fallen LMPD Detective Deidre Mengedoht.
Detective Mengedoht was killed on Christmas Eve 2018 while conducting a traffic stop on I-64. She left behind a young son.
A representative for Raising Cane’s said the company places a strong emphasis on community involvement. Upon hearing the news of Mengedoht’s death in December, he said they immediately wanted to step in to help.
“We just felt like we wanted to find a way to help as much as possible and it’s working out,” Josh Luckett, Managing Partner of Hurstbourne Parkway Cane’s, said.
Wednesday’s fundraiser was limited to the Hurstbourne store, though Luckett didn’t rule out future participation from any other locations.
“I think that’s something they might get together about in a little bit,” Luckett said. “Originally when we reached out about it we really wanted to blast it out of Hurstbourne. It’s our only training restaurant and the crew is really excited about it. We’re hoping it’s very successful for us.”
Raising Cane’s on Hurstbourne Parkway is open every day from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., extending operating hours to 11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
