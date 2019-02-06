SnowTALK! Wednesday Edition

Next week does feature of couple of low pressures the models have yet to fully resolve. The first one rolls out near Monday night/Tuesday and the other one closer to Valentines’s Day. The timing of these will important when it comes to overall impacts. If they run close together, the one near the 14th may have a better potential to take advantage of the cold high pressure near IL to allow for a more wintry system. If there is a larger gap, money would be bet on rain. You will see the models flip several times on this as just slight timing differences keep changing the outcome. We will be watching it.