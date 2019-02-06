5 UK extends winning streak to nine with 76-48 win over South Carolina

LEXINGTON, KY (WAVE) - The streak continues and John Calipari is adding to his arsenal as freshman E.J. Montgomery had a breakout performance in a 76-48 win over South Carolina on Tuesday night.
Montgomery had career-highs with 11 points and 13 rebounds. He played 20 minutes, the most since playing 26 in a win over Monmouth on November 28, 2018.
“He is ready to breakthrough, this was a great game for him because it was physical,” Calipari said. “It’s the one thing that kind of holds him back at times. Now he knew, I had to play physical and the all the sudden, he was getting every rebound, scoring around the basket. He and Nick (Richards) take us to another level.”
The Cats (19-3, 8-1 SEC) dominated the Gamecocks 50-27 on the boards. Sophomore P.J. Washington continued his recent hot streak, scoring a game-high 20. It was his fourth 20 point game in the last five.
South Carolina (11-11, 6-3) shot just 36% from the field for the game and hit just 5-17 three-pointers.
It was UK’s ninth straight win.
The Cats visit Mississippi State (16-5, 4-4) on Saturday at 1 p.m.
