Win a kiss from your favorite hippo for Valentine’s Day

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - Looking for a great last-minute Valentine’s Day gift?
The Cincinnati Zoo is offering you a chance to win a one-of-a-kind Fiona kiss painting.
“This week we will be offering a limited time Valentine’s Day Fiona A.D.O.P.T. and everyone who participates will receive a Valentine’s Day themed certificate,” the zoo posted on Facebook.
By becoming a member of A.D.O.P.T, Animals Depend On People Too, you help provide food, toys, and fun enrichment items to the zoo’s animal family for just $35.
You can purchase the special Valentine’s A.D.O.P.T. package here.
A drawing for the Fiona’s kiss will be held on Feb. 11 at 12 pm.
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.