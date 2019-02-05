Win a kiss from your favorite hippo for Valentine’s Day

You can win this one-of-a-kind Fiona kiss painting. (Cincinnati Zoo)
February 5, 2019 at 2:47 PM EST - Updated February 6 at 3:25 PM

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - Looking for a great last-minute Valentine’s Day gift?

The Cincinnati Zoo is offering you a chance to win a one-of-a-kind Fiona kiss painting.

“This week we will be offering a limited time Valentine’s Day Fiona A.D.O.P.T. and everyone who participates will receive a Valentine’s Day themed certificate,” the zoo posted on Facebook.

Posted by Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden on Monday, February 4, 2019

By becoming a member of A.D.O.P.T, Animals Depend On People Too, you help provide food, toys, and fun enrichment items to the zoo’s animal family for just $35.

You can purchase the special Valentine’s A.D.O.P.T. package here.

A drawing for the Fiona’s kiss will be held on Feb. 11 at 12 pm.

