ALERT DAY: Fog, heavy rain and strong winds

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - An area of widespread rain is pushing northeast this morning.
In addition to heavy rain, straight-line winds are a concern with this morning's batch of storms; an isolated tornado can't be ruled out. Shortly after sunrise, this batch of rain will move out, however, a few showers may linger.
Winds outside of today's storms may gust to near 35 mph. During our window of drier weather late this morning and early afternoon, temperatures will rocket into the 60s.
Another line of storms, this time associated with the cold front itself, moves into WAVE Country around mid-afternoon. Strong winds and isolated tornadoes are once again a threat with the strongest of this afternoon and evening's storms.
Today's rain totals will range from half an inch to an inch and a half.
Once the cold front slides east this evening, cold air rushes in, dropping temperatures into the 20s as winds gust to near 35 mph.
Friday will be sunny but cold with highs only in the upper 20s and low 30s. Rain and snow return to the forecast Sunday.
FORECAST TODAY ALERT DAY: Morning rain/thunderstorms (100%); Warm; Windy; Late afternoon thunderstorms (100%); HIGH: 72° (RECORD: 69° set in 1925)
TONIGHT ALERT DAY: Storms ending (80%); Much colder; Windy; LOW: 24° FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny; Chilly; HIGH: 32° IN THE APP - Hour-by-Hour rain chances - ALERT DAY: Heavy rain & gusty wind - EARLIEST ALERT: Rain or snow near Valentine’s Day
