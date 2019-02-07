ALERT DAY: Gusty winds, heavy rain into tonight

ALERT DAYS
- THIS AFTERNOON/TONIGHT (2/7/19)
ALERTS
- FLOOD WATCH: until 1 a.m. Friday
- WIND ADVISORY: until MIDNIGHT
LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Scattered downpours/thunderstorms will remain across southern Indiana into the afternoon while much of central Kentucky looks dry, windy and warm. The main concern will be the squall-line expected to arrive just as many are leaving work this afternoon and evening.
Flash flooding will be a concern for some locations as it passes through. In addition, strong wind gusts can be expected within the line and perhaps even a brief tornado. It should be noted that wind gusts will ramp up ahead and after this squall-line as well with gusts up to 40 MPH possible.
Cold air will rush in tonight with temperatures in the 20s by morning and wind chills in the teens. Friday and Saturday look dry and cold with perhaps some rain and snow on Sunday.
Stay close to the weather alerts for later this afternoon as warnings are increasingly likely.
FORECAST
REST OF THE AFTERNOON ALERT DAY: Windy with scattered thunderstorms north (40%), Squall-line of thunderstorms between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. (100%). HIGH: 70° (RECORD: 69° set in 1925)
TONIGHT ALERT DAY: Cold wind gusts, drying out. LOW: 24°
FRIDAY: Mainly sunny but MUCH colder. HIGH: 32°
