ALERT DAY: Turning much colder overnight

ALERT DAYS
- THROUGH 6:30PM (2/6/19)
ALERTS
- FLOOD WATCH: until 1AM
- WIND ADVISORY: until MIDNIGHT
LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - We reached a new record high for today’s date after topping out in the 70s this afternoon and surpassing the old record of 69 degrees set in 1925.
The cold front approaches this afternoon/evening with a line of showers and thunderstorms along it. A few areas have experienced enough instability to see severe wind gusts. As the squall line passes through the region I can’t rule out the threat for a rogue severe storm, but more certain would be the heavy rain threat and the gusty winds.
The most powerful part of this line would be past our counties by early evening with rain lingering through mid-evening. The Flood WATCH and Wind ADVISORY remain in place.
The colder air on the backside of this front will dive in pushing lows into the twenties overnight and wind chills in the teens by early Friday morning. The sun will come out tomorrow, but it will be much cooler with highs in the lower 30s. The continued cold lingers into Saturday despite another day with sunshine.
FORECAST
AFTERNOON/EVENING ALERT DAY: Rain likely with gusty winds (100% chance), rain ending this evening. HIGH: 70° (RECORD: 69° set in 1925)
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy, breezy & cold. LOW: 24°
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and cold. HIGH: 32°
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny, continued cold. HIGH: 38°
IN THE APP
- Hour-by-Hour rain chances
- Sunshine returns along with cold temperatures
- EARLIEST ALERT: Rain or snow just after Valentines Day
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.