Bevin expected to talk about ailing pensions in State of Commonwealth

(WAVE) - Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin will deliver his State of the Commonwealth address at the Kentucky House of Representatives chamber Thursday night.
Bevin’s fourth such address is expected to cover a range of topics, most notably the ongoing pension crisis that he campaigned heavily on in 2015.
Bevin, a Republican, announced last week that he’ll seek re-election in November, adding that he’s trading Lt. Gov. Jenean Hampton for a new running mate, Sen. Ralph Alvarado, R-28.
Just two days after President Donald Trump delivered his nationally-televised State of the Union address, Bevin is expected to speak in a room whose attendees are likely to include Attorney General Andy Beshear and probably two others who will oppose Bevin in his re-election bid. Hampton also is expected to attend, as is a state Supreme Court panel that Bevin publicly criticized following its ruling last year to strike down the first pension bill.
Bevin also is expected to talk about the state’s economic development during his time in office, taxes, child-adoption laws and school safety, among other topics.
His address begins at 7 p.m. and can be watched live on WAVE3.com, the WAVE 3 News mobile app and the WAVE 3 News Facebook page.
