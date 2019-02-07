Can CBD oil really help your pet?

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - Marketing for CBD oil -- an extract of marijuana -- for pets is on the rise. But it is not without warnings for pet parents.
Research indicates the kind of CBD oil, which does not contain THC, the psycho-active element of marijuana, does provide relief to some people suffering from pain, anxiety, some seizures and even sleep issues. But what about our pets?
It’s the latest trend for some pet owners who are convinced CBD oil provides the same benefit for their fur babies.
“I thought it was snake oil when I first heard about it,” said Lauren Jacenty.
But Jacenty is no longer a skeptic. She gives her Jack Russell terrier CBD oil. Oliver gets CBD oil for arthritis.
“It’s never going to cure him completely but it really does help with his overall activity and what looks like joint discomfort,” she said.
Also, Smitty, who is a rescue dog, whom she gives CBD oil for anxiety, is nervous around strangers.
“I’ve really seen him start to open up and start playing more, and he’s just relaxed overall you can tell he’s less on edge,” said Jacenty, who came around, slowly, to the benefits of CBD oil after watching some shows that played out the benefits in sometime amazing ways.
But there is a problem.
“There is no real research that’s been done on CBD oil,” said Dr. Susan Jatsek, of the Independence Veterinary Hospital.
No doubt about it, pot is becoming popular for pets usually provided with a dropper or included in pet treats. But is it sound science? Dr. Jatsek said she is troubled by the fact that, not only is there no research available on CBD oil for your pets, there is no current research being done. And as FOX19 discovered, it is completely un-regulated.
That said, Dr. Jatsek has heard the positive anecdotal accounts from clients, from both dog and cat owners.
"Typically, I’m not recommending it, but I am not discouraging people from it either," she said.
And that’s the same message Jacenty received from her vet. She combines a CBD oil regimen, with water therapy for her Boston Terriers, at Paramount Dog Training in Cleveland.
“It’s not my job to sell anybody else on it, it’s just more my job to make sure it’s working for my dogs,” said Jacenty.
Even without available research, pet owners should not just dive into CBD therapy. Dr. Jatske suggests you do your own research. You should know the track record of the company producing the product, what quality control methods are used to ensure the elimination of psychoactive THC, what testing is done for contaminants and how and where is the product sourced, and what is the potency, a must know, to determine dosage.
Making the decision to use CBD oil is a major step you are taking in the life of your pet.
The American Kennel Club has this to say about CBD oil and your dogs: “The safety and risks of using CBD for dogs have not yet been researched. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has not approved CBD and has not issued a dosing chart. Therefore, we do not know what size dosage would be toxic.”
And according to Ohio State law, CBD oil is a compound of marijuana and therefore considered marijuana under Ohio law, and is only legal when sold at a dispensary.
