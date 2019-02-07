Church surprises pizza delivery driver

NELSON COUNTY, KY (WAVE) - Super Bowl Sunday can be very profitable for pizza delivery drivers. That was the case for one Nelson County man several hours before the big game.
The Kentucky Standard reported Papa John's employee Steven Greenwell was called to deliver a pepperoni pizza and breadsticks to Nelson Christian Church during the 10:40 a.m. service.
Pastor Mark Jones brought Greenwell on stage, shook his hand and gave him a box containing a tip of $717.
Sunday’s sermon was on generosity and the cash for the tip was collected in the offering plate that morning.
Greenwell is a father of two who has been delivering pizzas for about six months.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.