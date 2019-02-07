Dad on meth stepped on 4-month-old’s head causing serious injury, police say

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - A Colerain Township father was arrested after admitting to police he was on meth and stepped on his 4-month-old son’s head resulting in severe injuries, police said.
Tyler Durbin, 28, was arrested for child endangering.
Police said he also squeezed his son and is accused of failing to get medical treatment for the infant.
According to police, the 4-month-old has a skull fracture and other injuries.
Colerain Township detectives said an aunt noticed the injury and called police.
Officer Joe Hendricks said the child was transported to the hospital and is still being treated. He is expected to survive.
Durbin is being held at the Hamilton County Justice Center.
