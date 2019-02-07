Former firefighter donates Narcan across the country

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A former Florida firefighter's mission to save lives landed him in Louisville Wednesday.
Luis Garcia spent 28 years working as a firefighter and paramedic, which gave him an inside perspective of the opioid epidemic. Now he travels around the country giving out free Narcan and offering training sessions.
The medication can reverse a drug overdose. Each dose costs about $50 and was purchased with Garcia's retirement money.
“He was retiring and he was going to buy an SUV. And him and his girlfriend decided instead of buying the SUV they took the $40,000 and went and bought Narcan,” Alesha Graves, who is a recovering addict, said.
On Wednesday, Garcia also held training sessions in Bardstown and Frankfort. Next he’s headed to Arkansas, Tennessee and West Virginia.
He’s started a GoFundMe to cover travel expenses and additional Narcan doses.
