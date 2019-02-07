Google Fiber leaving Louisville

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Google will pull its super-fast internet service out of Louisville, the tech giant announced Thursday.
Google Fiber launched in Louisville in 2017, but various obstacles made it difficult to continue doing business in the Derby City.
“In Louisville, we’ve encountered challenges that have been disruptive to residents and caused service issues for our customers,” Google wrote in a blog post Thursday.
The service won’t be turned off until April 15. Google said this doesn’t impact its Fiber presence in other U.S. cities.
“We’re not living up to the high standards we set for ourselves, or the standards we’ve demonstrated in other Fiber cities,” the blog post said."We would need to essentially rebuild our entire network in Louisville to provide the great service that Google Fiber is known for, and that’s just not the right business decision for us."
