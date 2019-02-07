‘It’s just amazing’ says veterinarian after ‘frozen cat’ makes full recovery

KALISPELL, MT (Gray News) – One Montana veterinarian is in awe at a cat’s quick recovery after it was found buried in ice.
Dr. Jevon Clark, veterinarian at The Animal Clinic of Kalispell, said Fluffy is doing fine one week after her owners brought her in nearly frozen solid and unresponsive.
The cold had dipped to a low of 8 degrees last Thursday, according to Accuweather.
“It’s just amazing … I guess they (cats) do have nine lives,” Clark said.
The animal clinic also shared the news on Facebook.
“Amazing success and survival story from this week. Some clients found their injured cat buried in snow. They brought her to us essentially frozen and unresponsive. Her temperature was very low but after many hours she recovered and is now completely normal. Fluffy is amazing!”
Clark said Fluffy’s body temperature was so low, it wouldn’t register on thermometers.
Staff used a blow dryer and towels to warm the animal up and within 45 minutes, the cat was moving again.
The veterinarian added that he’d never seen anything like this in his 20-plus years on the job.
He credited the cat’s hair and hefty size. Clark also thanked the animal’s owners for acting fast.
“We didn’t do anything special,” he said of his staff. “If they had tried to anything at home, it would not have made it.”
Many took to Facebook to thank Clark, his veterinarian partner Dr. China Corum, and their staff.
“Thank heavens for you guys! God Bless you,” said one commenter.
“This is a miracle with some quick thinking on the part of her ‘parents’ and this wonderful vet!!!!!! This outdoor cat has certainly used up one of her nine lives! She is so lucky that she found such amazing care. Love this story,” said another.
Fluffy, who used to hunt outside, is now an indoor cat.
Try not to tear the couch up, dear.
