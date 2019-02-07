JCPS bus monitor arrested, accused of hitting 4-year-old girl in face

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A bus monitor for Jefferson County Public Schools faces assault charges, as police accuse him of striking a four-year-old girl in her face with his open hand.
Daniel Barry, 67, faces one count of fourth degree assault -- child abuse.
Police were able to verify what happened through surveillance video on the bus, according to a warrant issued for Barry’s arrest.
That warrant states that in mid January, Barry was working as a monitor on a JCPS bus when a four-year-old girl refused to stay in the seat to which he assigned her.
The girl attempted to get up multiple times during their interaction, police said.
When she got up the first time, officers said Barry “guided” her to the seat. The second time, he picked the girl up under her arms and “tossed” her in the seat. The third time, Barry “pushed” the girl back into the seat. When the girl tried to get up again, the warrant says Barry lifted her higher than before and “dropped her into the seat.”
At that point, police said Barry sat with the girl for a moment. When he moved back to his original seat, the police report says the girl “put her head partially into the aisle.”
That’s when police said Barry hit the girl in the face.
The child was then dropped off at daycare and was “visibly upset,” police said.
Barry was arrested Thursday afternoon, Feb. 7, on the outstanding warrant. He is being held without bond until his arraignment in court Friday morning.
The Crimes Against Children Unit is investigating the case.
