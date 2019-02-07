Jody Davis introduced as Bats manager

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - When the Louisville Bats take the field for the 2019 season, there will be a new - but familiar face - leading the team.
Jody Davis was introduced today as the 21st manager in Louisville franchise history.
Davis was the Bats hitting coach during the 2016 and 2017 seasons before he became the field boss at Pensacola, then the Reds Class AA affiliate, for 2018.
Also returning to the Bats this season are hitting coach Leon "Bull" Durham, pitching coach Jeff Fassero and bench coach Dick Schofield, who managed the team last season after the Bats opening day manager Pat Kelly was called to be a coach in Cincinnati just 10 games into the minor league campaign.
The Bats home opener is Thursday, April 11, against Gwinnett.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.