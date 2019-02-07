Katina Powell arrested in connection to missed court date

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The woman once at the center of the University of Louisville Basketball sex scandal was arrested on Thursday morning.
Katina Powell was in the custody of the Louisville Metro Department of Corrections for a few hours in connection to a shoplifting case from just over one year ago.
>> RELATED STORY: Katina Powell cited for shoplifting at Walmart
In January 2018, Powell was cited for theft from the Walmart Store at 175 Outer Loop. The items were only worth $32.12, according to police, and her daughter Lindsay was listed as a co-defendant in the case.
Court records showed Powell missed a court date in January related to the shoplifting case, which resulted in a warrant issued for her arrest. The warrant was served around 9 a.m. Thursday and Powell bonded out just after Noon, according to LMDC.
Powell posted a $100 bond.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.