Louisville officials looking into how to redesign Broadway

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - It’s one of the busiest streets in the city of Louisville and it’s about to get a multi-million dollar facelift.
The city is ready to take the first step in re-designing Broadway.
Louisville officials said they’ve just gathered all the money they’ll need to study the area and hire a consultant. We can expect to see that consultant by the end of the month.
“It’s our main East-West connector,” Director of Advanced Planning, Gretchen Milliken, said.
From Cave Hill Cemetery in the Highlands, to Shawnee Park in the west, Broadway spans six miles.
“A lot of people see this and say, ‘Well, there are so many cars, so many lanes,’” Milliken said. “That also gives us a lot to work with.”
A big picture approach is what Milliken says the city wants to work on, weaving buses, bikes, pedestrians, and cars together.
“We should be able to fit it all on here, maybe even some trees and green space as well,” Milliken said.
Milliken said they are hoping to increase safety, because there are far too many accidents in the corridor than they are comfortable with. She also said they would be focusing on sustainability and economic development, while connecting to other major redevelopment projects like the Dixie Highway redesign. Milliken said it is important to connect all of the new development and major routes because downtown is no longer the main economic hub of the city.
But, the goal is also to bring back the idea that Broadway is the place to be.
“That intersection of Fourth and Broadway was called the magic corner because it was said you could stand there and quickly see a neighbor,” local UofL Historian Tom Owen said.
Flipping through the history books, Owen pointed out Broadway was not always packed with just cars.
During World War I and World War II there were seven lanes of traffic, with two streetcar lines right down the middle and passengers waiting on platforms.
“If there’s concern and worry about causing traffic jams, that’s nothing compared to what once was,” Owen said.
The hope is to have the master plan done in a year and a half. The city needs to work with the consultant, as well as the community and business owners along the corridor.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.