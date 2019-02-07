Louisville pet psychic gives WAVE 3 pup a reading

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - They are our best friends and oftentimes considered part of the family - but there’s so much we don’t understand about our pets since they can’t speak like we do!
One Louisville woman makes her living on the promise of bridging that communication. Pet psychic Latifa Meena met with my dog Theodore and I for a reading.
Meena is an animal psychic and communicator based in Louisville.
“I used to be a Microsoft geek, I taught Microsoft courses and was a Microsoft trainer and did IT stuff for 15 years or so,” Meena said.
That was until she was introduced to the craft 13 years ago.
“It just found me,” Meena said. “It wasn’t something I went and searched for; I didn’t even know it was doable. Now I think I have the best job in the entire world.”
Now, it’s her full time gig. Her work has taken her all over the country to meet with thousands of pet owners.
Meena explained her ability as the “go between,” or translator for animals to their owners. She said she can understand what they are thinking telepathically and that she picks up on energies.
I [Sara] adopted Theo from a shelter in Albany, NY seven years ago. There wasn’t any record of him before the shelter took him in, he was found wandering around outside. So, I mostly wanted to find out where he came from.
“I told him we won’t talk about anything he doesn’t want to talk about,” Meena said during the reading. “There are things in his past he doesn’t want to talk about.”
Meena said Theo experienced some neglect and left his previous owners on his own. She said he told her he wants to focus on what’s happening in our lives now, instead.
"Being with you, he fits really well,” Meena said. "He’s meant for you, he’s meant to be with you, you love him unconditionally and he knows that.”
Meena knows this type of service isn’t for everyone and there are a lot of skeptics out there. But she said she’s turned a lot of them into believers.
“There’s been more than I could tell you,” Meena said.
If there’s one piece of universal advice Meena would give out, it’s that animals understand more than we give them credit for.
“They need to be talked to and make sure that they are spoken with not at,” Meena said.
Meena will be part of the Cluster Dog Show March 13-17. Animals are welcome, or you can bring a picture of your pet for a reading.
A 15-minute reading is $50 and the 30-minute reading is $75.
