Man accused of assaulting pregnant girlfriend

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A Louisville man is in jail after he allegedly tied up and assaulted his pregnant girlfriend. Jacob Rich, 35, allegedly strangled the victim and handcuffed her to a table in a basement on Feb. 5.
A police report states he hit her with his hands and a pistol. He also threatened to kill the victim and himself after an argument.
The victim was able to text her father for help. Once officers tried to make contact with Rich, the arrest report states he called 911 and said he would not allow police to contact him but he would release the victim.
During his court appearance on Thursday the prosecutor said the way in which Rich was found shows that he is an extreme risk to the community.
Police said Rich had multiple fire arms that were loaded, a significant amount of ammunition, body armor and fully loaded guns strapped to his chest. Rich also allegedly had knives, loaded guns in his vehicle, restraints and illegal drugs.
In court the judge set his bond at half a million dollars.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.