Man killed in accident at Toyota in Georgetown identified

GEORGETOWN, KY (WAVE) - A man killed in an accident at the Toyota plant in Georgetown has been identified.
WYKT in Lexington reported the Scott County Coroner’s Office said Antwian Brifford, 33, of Pikeville, died February 5 from blunt force trauma to the chest. Brifford was a father of three.
Investigators told WKYT Brifford became pinned between a truck and a trailer near gate 21. Coroner John Goble said he was caught between the fifth wheel and a trailer while trying to connect the two.
Goble said he and Kentucky OSHA will continue to investigate the incident.
Brifford will be buried in Alabama, according to the coroner.
Toyota released a statement Tuesday following Brifford’s death:
