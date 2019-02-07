Man killed in shooting in South Louisville near Churchill Downs

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - One person was shot in the South Louisville neighborhood on Wednesday night.
It happened around 8:45 p.m. in the 2700 block of S. 6th Street. That’s near Winkler Avenue and Churchill Downs.
Emergency crews found a man in his late 40s who had been shot outside, next to a house, Louisville Metro Police spokesman Dwight Mitchell said.
The victim was rushed to University Hospital, where he later died. He has not been identified.
No arrests have been made.
Anyone with information on this crime should call LMPD’s anonymous tipline at 502-574-LMPD (5673).
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.