Man wanted after leading police on multi-county chase

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The hunt is on for a man authorities said led police on a multi-county chase.
It started Wednesday morning in Breckinridge County and moved into Meade County. Kentucky State Police got involved after spotting the vehicle on 31-W, which lead to a short pursuit.
In Jefferson County, people who work in the National Turnpike area near Glengary said the driver ditched the car in the Circle K parking lot and took off.
Kentucky State Police said the vehicle was being pursued because it was allegedly stolen.
Police have not released an official description of the suspect or the vehicle.
