Men arrested for robbery at UofL housing complex arraigned

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - An alleged drug deal arranged on Snapchat leaves two men in jail after the suspects placed a gun to someone's head.
It happened at The Provence, an off-campus student housing apartment building for the University of Louisville.
James Robinson, 20, and Jalen Beene, 19, both of Louisville, were arraigned Thursday morning. Police said they stole marijuana from the victim, along with his iPhone and wallet.
When police arrested Robinson, they found a BB gun and a bag of marijuana. Robinson admitted to using the BB gun to steal the pot.
Bond for Robinson and Beene was raised to $25,000 cash each.
