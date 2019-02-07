Mother accused of stealing fentanyl from daughter’s hospital room

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A mother has been charged after police said she stole a bag of fentanyl from the hospital as they were preparing to perform surgery on her daughter.
Nurses at Jewish Hospital changed out the IV bags in Cynthia Kutz’s daughter’s room around 7 a.m. Tuesday, according to an arrest report. Another check was made around 9 a.m. When they came back around two hours later, the 250 mL bag of fentanyl was gone.
Hospital security found the drugs in a backpack inside the hospital room, which Kutz admitted was hers.
Other drug paraphernalia was also found in the bag, according to police.
Kutz was arrested and has been charged with theft of a controlled substance and possession.
