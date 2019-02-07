MSD prepares for rising waters as heavy rain hits Ohio River

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - As rain hit the Louisville Metro Thursday, the MSD was making preparations to deal with the rising waters of the Ohio River and protect the city from flooding.
The river levels are expected to rise fairly quickly Thursday and Friday, then slow down during the weekend. The upper pool of the river is expected to reach 20.6-feet on Monday, MSD said, and the lower pool is expected to reach 50.9-feet.
As of Thursday afternoon, one of 16 flood pumping stations was in service, MSD said. By Sunday, a total of nine stations are expected to be in service
“The river is rising. Right now, it’s a little over 17 feet on the upper gauge and last I checked about 36 feet on the lower gauge”, MSD spokesperson J.P. Carsone said.
No floodwall roadway closures are expected.
The MSD maintains the Ohio River Flood Protection System, which keeps the river from flooding the city. It includes 29 miles of floodwalls and levees, 150 floodgates and 16 flood pumping stations.
