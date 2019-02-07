New cases of deadly cancer linked to breast implants, FDA says

(CNN) - The Food and Drug Administration issued a warning Wednesday about a rare and deadly cancer linked to breast implants.
The agency says at least 457 women in the US have been diagnosed with Anaplastic Large Cell Lymphoma (BIA-ALCL), a type of non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma and a known risk from breast implants.
Nine of them have died.
The FDA also sent a letter to health care providers to help them diagnose the disease early.
About 11 million women in the world have breast implants, but those implants are not created equally.
“When breast implants are placed in the body, they are inserted behind the breast tissue or under the chest muscle,” the letter said.
"Over time, a fibrous scar called a capsule develops around the implant, separating it from the rest of the breast. In patients with breast implants, reported cases of BIA-ALCL were generally found adjacent to the implant itself and contained within the fibrous capsule."
According to the FDA, implants with textured surfaces are more closely linked to the cancer than those with smooth surfaces.
Women considering surgery are advised to discuss the risks and benefits of different implant types with their physicians.
Those who already have implants should look out for new swelling, lumps or pain around them.
