New floodplain maps could affect 2,500 Louisville homeowners

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - New federal floodplain maps could change insurance rates for about 2,500 homeowners in Metro Louisville.
The flood maps have not been changed since 2006, Carey Johnson, assistant director of the Kentucky Division of Water, said.
Johnson said the state partners with FEMA to update flood maps for the state. The goal is to update each map throughout the state every 10 years.
MSD officials said the new maps show 1,400 properties have been removed from floodplains, while 1,100 properties were added to flood zones. The properties are scattered across Jefferson County.
The maps are based on a probability of flooding. Johnson said it's about a one-percent annual chance flood.
The new maps are still about a year away from going into effect, but Johnson said it’s important to know if your property is affected.
Click or tap here to see the proposed changes to the flood map.
Johnson said there will be a 90-day appeals period for any property owner who feels they should, or should not, be in the flood zone.
