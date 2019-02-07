One person injured in rollover crash on I-265 near Westport Road

(Source: TRIMARC)
By Erin O'Neil | February 7, 2019 at 4:11 PM EST - Updated February 7 at 4:51 PM

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The northbound lanes of the Gene Snyder Expressway (I-265 N) in the area of Westport Road and LaGrange Road were temporarily shut down due to a crash on Thursday.

Trimarc reported that the incident happened around 3:09 p.m.

The crash was a rollover, KYTC said. At least one person was injured and transported by EMS to UofL Hospital, Metrosafe said.

The roads were reopened just before 5 p.m.

The crash remains under investigation.

