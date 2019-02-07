One person injured in rollover crash on I-265 near Westport Road

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The northbound lanes of the Gene Snyder Expressway (I-265 N) in the area of Westport Road and LaGrange Road were temporarily shut down due to a crash on Thursday.
Trimarc reported that the incident happened around 3:09 p.m.
The crash was a rollover, KYTC said. At least one person was injured and transported by EMS to UofL Hospital, Metrosafe said.
The roads were reopened just before 5 p.m.
The crash remains under investigation.
