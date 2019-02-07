Pass the Cash: Man recovering from kidney transplant receives another blessing

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - In this week’s Pass the Cash, we prove you don’t have to know everything about someone struggling in order to help. You just need to know you want to make a difference.
We got a nomination form from Brianna. She was writing because her best friend, Amanda, was worried about her brother, Mike.
Mike is celebrating the birth of his first child, while also fighting to stay alive.
“He has polycystic kidney disease,” Brianna explained.
It’s a disease Mike’s mother and grandmother also had, but his was progressing faster than theirs.
When his kidneys were functioning at only 10 percent, Mike and his wife experienced a miracle.
Despite being told he would never have kids, Mike and his wife, Ashley, had a beautiful baby girl.
Then, another miracle -- Mike’s coworker stepped up to donate a kidney.
He is still recovering from surgery, and worried about his body rejecting the organ. Doctors told him he can’t go back to work until the end of April.
Mike doesn’t have any paid time off left at work, so he and his wife are struggling to pay medical bills from having a baby and his surgery.
Hearing about Mike’s story from his sister, Brianna knew she wanted to help.
WAVE 3 News got on board with $300, plus another $200 from local poet Mary Michler Cooper.
“It’s good to see that there’s good in the world,” Mike said. “I just for the rest of my life want to do good for good people.”
Hopefully soon the family’s blessings will outweigh their burdens.
