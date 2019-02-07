1 person injured in shooting in South Louisville near Churchill Downs

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - One person was shot in the South Louisville neighborhood on Wednesday night.
It happened around 8:45 p.m. in the 2700 block of S. 6th Street. That’s near Winkler Avenue and Churchill Downs.
MetroSafe confirmed a man was injured in the shooting. It’s not yet known how badly he was hurt.
WAVE 3 News has a crew on the way. This story will be updated.
Anyone with information on this crime should call the anonymous Louisville Metro Police Department tipline at 502-574-LMPD (5673).
