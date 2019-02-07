1 person injured in shooting in South Louisville near Churchill Downs

1 person injured in shooting in South Louisville near Churchill Downs
Police are on the scene of the shooting. This story will be updated.
By Laurel Mallory | February 6, 2019 at 9:02 PM EST - Updated February 6 at 9:28 PM

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - One person was shot in the South Louisville neighborhood on Wednesday night.

It happened around 8:45 p.m. in the 2700 block of S. 6th Street. That’s near Winkler Avenue and Churchill Downs.

MetroSafe confirmed a man was injured in the shooting. It’s not yet known how badly he was hurt.

Anyone with information on this crime should call the anonymous Louisville Metro Police Department tipline at 502-574-LMPD (5673).

