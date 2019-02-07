Proposed cuts to Louisville Metro ‘would be devastating’

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Mayor Greg Fischer said the state pension crisis could force him to lay off 317 government employees while slashing $65 million from the city budget.
Every agency of Metro Government would be affected by the cuts, which would begin in 2019 and run through 2023.
Fischer said he wants to be sure “the community understands the severity of the situation."
“This list of cuts is long, and the impact would be devastating. But we’re required to balance our budget, and without a major source of new revenue, this is what it will take to fill the gap created by the Frankfort-mandated pension obligation,” Mayor Fischer said in a statement.
The proposed cuts are big.
The budget for public safety has proposed cuts that add up to almost $16 million for 2019. They include the elimination of two LMPD academy classes, which would eventually lead to 100 more officers on the streets.
Also on the chopping block: The city’s Shotspotter service, which automatically notifies police gunfire is detected in certain neighborhoods.
The budget also details millions of dollars in cuts to parks, libraries, and Metro Animal Services.
The cuts would make the Louisville Zoo independently operated, eliminate all Neighborhood Development Funds allocated by Metro Council and would eliminate all funding for Brightside and the Center for Neighborhoods. The Belle of Louisville would stop operating.
Four of the the city’s 17 community centers would shut down (to be selected from Baxter, Berrytown, Douglass, Metro Arts Community Center, Newburg, Shelby Park, Shawnee Arts Center and the Wilderness Road Senior Center). Four of five city pools would close, as would four of the city’s 10 golf courses.
There are eight pension systems in Kentucky, all separate. Louisville’s is in relatively strong shape financially, city CFO Daniel Frockt said. But the state mandates what the city must pay in.
Each year through 2023, Louisville’s pension obligation--what it must pay out--is expected to increase by 12 percent. In 2019, that amounts to $86 million, up from $77 million in 2018.
By 2023, the payout would grow to $136 million--an increase of $59 million compared to 2018.
The increases for 2030 are especially difficult, Frockt said, because the city also faces a $15 million gap from increased healthcare costs, lower-than-projected revenues in the current fiscal year and a structural deficit created in 2019.
Fischer said in the coming days, he plans to announce a proposed resolution that would avoid the cuts.
On Thursday night, the mayor released a video to social media addressing the proposed changes.
