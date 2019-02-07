Shooting reported at home in Valley Village neighborhood of Louisville

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - At least one person was injured in a shooting in southwest Louisville on Wednesday night.
It happened around 10:45 p.m. near the intersection of Kinross Boulevard and Pendleton Road in the Valley Village neighborhood. That’s just off Dixie Highway, south of I-265.
MetroSafe confirmed at least one person was hurt, but few other details are known.
WAVE 3 News has a crew on the way to the shooting scene. This story will be updated.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.