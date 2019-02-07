SnowTALK! Thursday Edition

Winter isn’t done by any stretch. However, picking out wintry events will become more and more of a challenge with the active southern flow.
SNOW BOARD:
Sunday AM Rain may start as brief snow along/north of the Parkways
Sunday night/Monday Risk for a brief mix north of Louisville, most of it rain
Wednesday Flurries possible
2/15 Risk for rain or snow.
DISCUSSION:
The yo-yo effect in our weather is going to continue for at least the next 7-10 days. Winter will keep trying to fight back but the warm/humid flow is going to make it quite the battle. The more significant concern is how many low pressures are going to pass through the region. The risk for widespread river flooding is going to become a big problem.
As far as the wintry side of things... cold air rushes in tonight (flurry possible). Our next system Sunday will try to take advantage of that cold air to start off as snow before warming to rain. Minor/grassy accumulations are on the table but they will be brief. Cold air will try to sink back down Sunday night/Monday to allow for a mix north of Louisville. Just how much cold air drops down is unclear but it looks very borderline at this point. We then enter a period of stormy weather again next Tuesday before yet another big blast of cold air arrives next Wednesday. We then repeat the issue...will the system after that take advantage of the cold air to allow for a wintry event? Too early to know but that system would arrive near the 15th or 16th.
Very active pattern with certainly a margin of error involved in the details. Stay close to the forecast updates!
