SnowTALK! Thursday Edition

As far as the wintry side of things... cold air rushes in tonight (flurry possible). Our next system Sunday will try to take advantage of that cold air to start off as snow before warming to rain. Minor/grassy accumulations are on the table but they will be brief. Cold air will try to sink back down Sunday night/Monday to allow for a mix north of Louisville. Just how much cold air drops down is unclear but it looks very borderline at this point. We then enter a period of stormy weather again next Tuesday before yet another big blast of cold air arrives next Wednesday. We then repeat the issue...will the system after that take advantage of the cold air to allow for a wintry event? Too early to know but that system would arrive near the 15th or 16th.