Social media post prompts extra patrols at 2 Greater Clark County Schools
By Sarah Jackson | February 7, 2019 at 7:39 AM EST - Updated February 7 at 7:39 AM

CLARK COUNTY, IN (WAVE) – Additional officers will be present at two Greater Clark County Schools Thursday following a concerning social media post.

The post was being transmitted between River Valley Middle School and Jeffersonville High School students, according to GCCS spokeswoman Erin Bojorquez.

A notice about the situation was sent to parents around 6:30 a.m.

Bojorquez said there is no evidence that there is a credible threat to either school.

Bojorquez said the school resource officers have been briefed and school officials have been working with the Jeffersonville Police Department.

