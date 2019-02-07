Social media post prompts extra patrols at 2 Greater Clark County Schools

CLARK COUNTY, IN (WAVE) – Additional officers will be present at two Greater Clark County Schools Thursday following a concerning social media post.
The post was being transmitted between River Valley Middle School and Jeffersonville High School students, according to GCCS spokeswoman Erin Bojorquez.
A notice about the situation was sent to parents around 6:30 a.m.
Bojorquez said there is no evidence that there is a credible threat to either school.
Bojorquez said the school resource officers have been briefed and school officials have been working with the Jeffersonville Police Department.
