Social media threat in Nevada causes concerns in Indiana

JEFFERSONVILLE, IN (WAVE) - A social media threat in Nevada caused an increased security presence at two schools in Clark County, Indiana.
Erin M. Bojorquez, spokeswoman for the Greater Clark County Schools, said the school district found out about a social media threat circulating between students at River Valley Middle School and Jeffersonville High School.
Bojorquez said the threat was directed towards a school in Reno, Nevada, not Indiana and did not contain a direct threat to any school in Southern Indiana.
The threat caused extra police to be on site Thursday at both River Valley Middle and Jeffersonville High.
Officers in Nevada are now investigating the online threat.
