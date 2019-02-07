Social media threat in Nevada causes concerns in Indiana

Social media threat in Nevada causes concerns in Indiana
A social media threat brought an increase in security to Jeffersonville High School and River Valley Middle School. (Michael Flynn)
By Phylicia Ashley | February 7, 2019 at 12:35 PM EST - Updated February 7 at 12:35 PM

JEFFERSONVILLE, IN (WAVE) - A social media threat in Nevada caused an increased security presence at two schools in Clark County, Indiana.

Erin M. Bojorquez, spokeswoman for the Greater Clark County Schools, said the school district found out about a social media threat circulating between students at River Valley Middle School and Jeffersonville High School.

The social media threat was circulating between students at River Valley Middle School and Jeffersonville High School.
The social media threat was circulating between students at River Valley Middle School and Jeffersonville High School.

Bojorquez said the threat was directed towards a school in Reno, Nevada, not Indiana and did not contain a direct threat to any school in Southern Indiana.

Additional Jeffersonville police were on hand at both schools to keep things safe.
Additional Jeffersonville police were on hand at both schools to keep things safe.

The threat caused extra police to be on site Thursday at both River Valley Middle and Jeffersonville High.

Officers in Nevada are now investigating the online threat.

Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.