Spectrum grant will help put older adults to work

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The Louisville Urban League and Spectrum are teaming up to help put older adult citizens to work.
Today, Spectrum awarded the Louisville Urban League’s new pilot program “#Tech Senior” a $35,000 grant. The program is designed to help prepare those 55 and over gain technology skills and new employment.
“As a major player in the technology arena we also know the importance of having a well trained workforce” said Jason Keller from Spectrum.
Spectrum employs more than 2,000 people in Louisville.
“We also recognize the importance of supporting organizations that educate community, benefits of broadband and how to use it to improve their lives,” said Keller.
The Louisville Urban League was one of 23 recipients from across the country that received a portion of $1 million in Spectrum Digital Education grants.
