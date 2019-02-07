1 wounded in officer-involved shooting in Shively

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – A man is being treated following an officer-involved shooting in Shively.
Shively Chief Kevin Higdon said officers were dispatched to the area of Kendall Lane near Heaton Road after residents called about a man roaming around the neighborhood in backyards of homes.
When the officer arrived, the man ran and a foot chase began. Higdon said the chase reached the intersection of San Jose Ave. and Grandview Dr. when the man showed a gun and the officer fired.
The wounded man was taken to University of Louisville Hospital for treatment. His condition has not been released.
Anyone with information is asked to call Shively Police at (502) 930-2SPD (2773.)
This story will be updated.
